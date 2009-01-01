pxctoday

  Today, 12:45 AM
    scottie3355
    scottie3355 is offline
    I dream skis scottie3355's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    28
    Posts
    691

    Core Rebuild-able Carbs 3 Mikuni 44 2 Keihin 38mm-Make Offer

    Have some core/ rebuild-able carbs up for grabs.
    3 Mikuni 44mm SBN Carbs- all complete except for bolts/n/s. Not pictured is rest of fuel pump on 2 mikunis but do come with them.
    2 Keihin 38mm carbs from Kawi 650s- one of them needs a rebuild and the other one has a broken/missing plastic outlet nipple (see picture)
    Make offer on a couple or all or one, just want to get rid of them.

    Send PM if interested.
    Thanks,
    Scott



    Mikuni 22.jpgmikuni 123.JPGMikuni 4.jpgkehin 12.jpgkehin 124.jpgkeihin 123421.jpg
    Last edited by scottie3355; Today at 12:46 AM.
