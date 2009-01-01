Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 580 to 657 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 48 580 to 657 can you replace a 580 engine with a 657? will it bolt right up? are electronics the same? looking at putting a engine from a 94 gtx into a 93 gtx. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 48 Re: 580 to 657 its a 95 657x engine instead of a 94 657 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,006 Re: 580 to 657 You need to use ALL the electrics from the 95 GTX. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 48 Re: 580 to 657 so it will bolt up, will the shafts be correct? the right length I mean.. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,006 Re: 580 to 657 Motor will go right in & hook up to the driveshaft. You should use 650 prop/pump. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 48 Re: 580 to 657 much appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

