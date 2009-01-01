pxctoday

Thread: 580 to 657

  Yesterday, 10:00 PM
    KB2017
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    48

    580 to 657

    can you replace a 580 engine with a 657? will it bolt right up? are electronics the same? looking at putting a engine from a 94 gtx into a 93 gtx.
  Yesterday, 10:04 PM
    KB2017
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    48

    Re: 580 to 657

    its a 95 657x engine instead of a 94 657
  Yesterday, 10:13 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,006

    Re: 580 to 657

    You need to use ALL the electrics from the 95 GTX.
  Yesterday, 10:18 PM
    KB2017
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    48

    Re: 580 to 657

    so it will bolt up, will the shafts be correct? the right length I mean..
  Yesterday, 10:39 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,006

    Re: 580 to 657

    Motor will go right in & hook up to the driveshaft. You should use 650 prop/pump.
  Yesterday, 10:53 PM
    KB2017
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    alabama
    Posts
    48

    Re: 580 to 657

    much appreciated
