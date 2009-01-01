Thread: 580 to 657

|
580 to 657
can you replace a 580 engine with a 657? will it bolt right up? are electronics the same? looking at putting a engine from a 94 gtx into a 93 gtx.
Re: 580 to 657
its a 95 657x engine instead of a 94 657
Re: 580 to 657
You need to use ALL the electrics from the 95 GTX.
Re: 580 to 657
so it will bolt up, will the shafts be correct? the right length I mean..
Re: 580 to 657
Motor will go right in & hook up to the driveshaft. You should use 650 prop/pump.
