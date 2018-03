Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is it possible to purchase a replacement steering pad? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Alabama Age 47 Posts 836 Is it possible to purchase a replacement steering pad? Hi all. I took apart my steering cover to try and clean the pad. I used a pretty strong mixture of JoMax, bleach and water. I still can't get it clean. It looks like there are only 2 or 3 staples holding the cover onto the assembly. Does anyone know if you can buy just the vinyl part? Even aftermarket would be better than the mold. I've looked in all my usual places online and all I can find is the entire assembly for over $100. Thanks.pad pic 2.jpgpad pic 1.jpg 07 FX HO Cruiser

05 Kawasaki SXR - ADA head, Factory pipe, grate, plate, impeller

04 Yamaha SuperJet - R&D plate, intake grate, B-pipe

89 650sx - 44SBN, Westcoast exhaust, intake grate and ride plate, still with a pink stripe

03 Premier Grand Majestic 250 PTX - 225 Honda OB

I've found this stuff to work great http://www.starbrite.com/item/mildew...ategory_id=558

I buy it in the boat section at Wal-Mart.



I buy it in the boat section at Wal-Mart. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

i demold engine bays , seats and chin pads every days here, i use straight bleach on a little paper tower, the towel keep the area moist and black mold goes away in a few minutes, just be careful not to soak seat stitches otherwise thread will fall apart soon. rinse off very good after. i buy gallons of bleach at home depot at the pool section for $1.79, it is not too strong .

