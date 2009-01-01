|
|
550sx stator rebuild
I have a stator that some of the soldiering came loose, anyone know who I can send this to to get rebuilt?
thanks
Re: 550sx stator rebuild
Coils are good , not loose ? I repair and rebuild all my own stators , not tough , I'll fix yours if you don't want to tackle it
