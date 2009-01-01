Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550sx stator rebuild #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 45 Posts 367 550sx stator rebuild I have a stator that some of the soldiering came loose, anyone know who I can send this to to get rebuilt?

thanks #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 847 Re: 550sx stator rebuild Coils are good , not loose ? I repair and rebuild all my own stators , not tough , I'll fix yours if you don't want to tackle it Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules