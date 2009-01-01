pxctoday

  Yesterday, 01:06 PM #1
    big jimwat
    550sx stator rebuild

    I have a stator that some of the soldiering came loose, anyone know who I can send this to to get rebuilt?
    thanks
  Yesterday, 01:15 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 550sx stator rebuild

    Coils are good , not loose ? I repair and rebuild all my own stators , not tough , I'll fix yours if you don't want to tackle it
