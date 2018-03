Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB stock 1989 jet mate expiation chamber #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kalispell, MT Age 29 Posts 4 WTB stock 1989 jet mate expiation chamber Like title says Iím looking for exhaust that goes from engine to the water box it is missing from the jetmate I just purchased thatnks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,418 Re: WTB stock 1989 jet mate expiation chamber Are you looking for the full chamber or just the tail cone with the 90 degrees.. Either way i have both Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules