  Today, 11:05 AM #1
    rrl
    rrl is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    95 XP VTS replacement - Different wire harness

    So long story short

    VTS module was done on the xp so I just got a whole replacement unit from WSPS.


    It should be fairly straight forward but I want to only do this once....


    Current harness from fuse box is

    2 3 prong plugs and 1 2 prong plug

    Male 3 prong plug - Bk, WH/PU, RE/PU
    Female 3 prong plug - BL/WH, BK, GR/WH

    Those 3 prong plugs do match this chart here that I found doing some searching http://www.angelfire.com/oh/theboatg...oduleinfo.html

    The 2 prong plug however I got doesn't match
    PU/RE, BR


    The harness coming off of the VTS I got has a 2 prong plug and 6 prong. However I noticed some of the wires coming from it don't match the current wire colors I got coming from the fuse box.

    I forgot to take a pic of the vts harness but heres the plugs coming from the fuse box.


  Today, 11:59 AM #2
    rrl
    rrl is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    Re: 95 XP VTS replacement - Different wire harness

    Just noticed im missing part of what I wrote...


    Anyone change the harness to match a newer 6 plug harness? tried finding some pics or anything but no dice
