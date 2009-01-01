Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 XP VTS replacement - Different wire harness #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ontario Posts 2 95 XP VTS replacement - Different wire harness So long story short



VTS module was done on the xp so I just got a whole replacement unit from WSPS.





It should be fairly straight forward but I want to only do this once....





Current harness from fuse box is



2 3 prong plugs and 1 2 prong plug



Male 3 prong plug - Bk, WH/PU, RE/PU

Female 3 prong plug - BL/WH, BK, GR/WH



Those 3 prong plugs do match this chart here that I found doing some searching http://www.angelfire.com/oh/theboatg...oduleinfo.html



The 2 prong plug however I got doesn't match

PU/RE, BR





The harness coming off of the VTS I got has a 2 prong plug and 6 prong. However I noticed some of the wires coming from it don't match the current wire colors I got coming from the fuse box.



I forgot to take a pic of the vts harness but heres the plugs coming from the fuse box.





#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Ontario Posts 2 Re: 95 XP VTS replacement - Different wire harness Just noticed im missing part of what I wrote...





Anyone change the harness to match a newer 6 plug harness? tried finding some pics or anything but no dice

