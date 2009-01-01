So long story short
VTS module was done on the xp so I just got a whole replacement unit from WSPS.
It should be fairly straight forward but I want to only do this once....
Current harness from fuse box is
2 3 prong plugs and 1 2 prong plug
Male 3 prong plug - Bk, WH/PU, RE/PU
Female 3 prong plug - BL/WH, BK, GR/WH
Those 3 prong plugs do match this chart here that I found doing some searching http://www.angelfire.com/oh/theboatg...oduleinfo.html
The 2 prong plug however I got doesn't match
PU/RE, BR
The harness coming off of the VTS I got has a 2 prong plug and 6 prong. However I noticed some of the wires coming from it don't match the current wire colors I got coming from the fuse box.
I forgot to take a pic of the vts harness but heres the plugs coming from the fuse box.