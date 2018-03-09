pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:00 PM #1
    zxkyler
    zxkyler is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Lyman
    Posts
    12

    Hydro Turf question

    Hey guys, I have a couple winter projects going right now that I picked up last season. 1989 Kawasaki X2 650 and a 1987 Kawasaki 300sx and I wanted to do this addition that I keep seeing with those bumpers that go all the way around those skis that are made from hydro turf. I was wondering if any of you guys have and pics/advice on how to cut the stuff or technique/ what kind of adhesive you used in the installation process. Pic below for reference is of a 650sx HPIM0457.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:23 AM #2
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    256

    Re: Hydro Turf question

    Use contact Cement but make sure to let the time pass before applying.

    Cut the length you need to to the front and then the sides. Theres really no secret to it. You have to bend and form it on.

    Cut it wide enough to leave about 1/2 a 3/4 of an inch hanging over the gunwale after you fold it down. After that cut it at an angle with a straight razor all the way down the ski. Dont wrap it under. Itll take a beating from water resistance and start peeling. Smack it every 20min with a rubber mallet all the way around for a couple hours and let it sit overnight.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 