Hydro Turf question

Hey guys, I have a couple winter projects going right now that I picked up last season. 1989 Kawasaki X2 650 and a 1987 Kawasaki 300sx and I wanted to do this addition that I keep seeing with those bumpers that go all the way around those skis that are made from hydro turf. I was wondering if any of you guys have and pics/advice on how to cut the stuff or technique/ what kind of adhesive you used in the installation process. Pic below for reference is of a 650sx

Re: Hydro Turf question

Use contact Cement but make sure to let the time pass before applying.



Cut the length you need to to the front and then the sides. Theres really no secret to it. You have to bend and form it on.



Cut it wide enough to leave about 1/2 a 3/4 of an inch hanging over the gunwale after you fold it down. After that cut it at an angle with a straight razor all the way down the ski. Dont wrap it under. Itll take a beating from water resistance and start peeling. Smack it every 20min with a rubber mallet all the way around for a couple hours and let it sit overnight.





