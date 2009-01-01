|
PJS 8000 Motor wiring diagram
Anyone have a wiring diagram for a PJS 8000 motor? Looks like it uses a 550 stator and 550 CDI. Has 5 wires off the stator (black, 2 brown, purple, green) and the CDI has three wires (Black, purple, green). Ebox has a rectifier and starter solenoid. Someone has hacked the wires up in an attempt to fix the no spark issue. I am trying to wire it back up to try and isolate the problem.
Re: PJS 8000 Motor wiring diagram
I have but I need to locate it at home. Ill revert tomorrow within the day message me your mail or whatsapp so I can send pics
