Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DESS vs Non-DESS MEPMs ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 8 DESS vs Non-DESS MEPMs ? Hey Folks,



Currently building out a couple older skis and had a question about MEPM differences.



I believe sometime around 96', seadoo switched to the DESS system. Are there significant differences between older mepms and newer mepms for 587-717 motors.



I'm currently swapping a 657x motor into an older ski and have the following mepms:



2 - 94 sp mepms

1 - 96 GTI mepm w/dess



Are the ignition curves different between the older and newer mepms? Would it be worth running the newer mepm w/dess? I would prefer not to use dess system out of simplicity but if there is performance to be gained, I don't want to pass it up.



Thanks.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) scensor Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules