DESS vs Non-DESS MEPMs ?
Hey Folks,
Currently building out a couple older skis and had a question about MEPM differences.
I believe sometime around 96', seadoo switched to the DESS system. Are there significant differences between older mepms and newer mepms for 587-717 motors.
I'm currently swapping a 657x motor into an older ski and have the following mepms:
2 - 94 sp mepms
1 - 96 GTI mepm w/dess
Are the ignition curves different between the older and newer mepms? Would it be worth running the newer mepm w/dess? I would prefer not to use dess system out of simplicity but if there is performance to be gained, I don't want to pass it up.
Thanks....
