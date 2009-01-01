pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:36 AM #1
    Joedwards
    Joedwards is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Kentucky
    Age
    35
    Posts
    2

    2001 seadoo GTX custom stereo build/ worried about stator and battery overload.

    I want to put a custom 300-600 watt stereo in one of my skis. Problem is the charging system is only 180watt 15amp and im assuming thats at full throttle. I know people have some rather large stereos in there skis. Just trying to see how everyone is getting around this. I thought about running a separate deep cell battery custom mounted in the front hall.

    Pros: separate system all together from the jet ski, probably could last between 7-15hrs depending on volume of stereo and battery size.


    Cons: weight probably 75lbs, cost of battery, possibly would want two batteries for a camping trip

    If anyone has done this or have any ideas please send any advice thank you. (im not interested in bluetooth speakers, im set on a custom stereo setup)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:13 AM #2
    jerrspud
    jerrspud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jerrspud's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Boise
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,634

    Re: 2001 seadoo GTX custom stereo build/ worried about stator and battery overload.

    I belive the common answer is "buy a boat"
    Jerr
    SeaDoo FAQs
    Kawi FAQs

    92 Kawasaki 550SX 89 550PP, 44MM SBN carb, Westcoast exhaust, Mariner head, OceanPro rideplate
    90 Sea-Doo SP Quadra-Fin rideplate, Solas 14x19 prop, Tuned Pipe, 147 RV, Mariner intake manifold , 44MM SBN Carb, K&N performance arrestor, 91 XP hood
    96 Sea-Doo SPX X4 Hull- R&D rideplate, NuJet prop, RAM cup holder, Commercial Tiny Tach
    88 JS550     pile of parts, but it's all there

    Quote Originally Posted by JetDreams
    your finger is the trigger to success...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:13 PM #3
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,984

    Re: 2001 seadoo GTX custom stereo build/ worried about stator and battery overload.

    Only way is to get a voltmeter and keep tabs on the voltage. Note what it is running w/o the stereo on, what the voltage is with full battery charge with the radio turned up high, then once it starts dipping down below what the voltage normally is, turn the radio off. You could add another battery, that would help, but at some point the radio will have to come off. 15 amps at 14 volts will support like 150 watts continuous with a moderately efficient amp.


    Or get a boat.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 