Yamaha GP1300R; 2005 Waverunner For Sale; Excellent Condition; Mechanic Owned;

Less than 10 Hours Use Per Year; 138 Total Hours. Super Clean; Well Maintained;

1300 CC Fuel Injected 3 Cylinder Motor; Over 170 H.P.

Never Beached, Pulled On Shore or Left In Water; Garage Kept At All Times; Fresh Water Use;





2005 Was The First Year Of Non Power Valve Motor. Very Reliable;





Last Year Of White Bottom which is easier to keep clean and shows less marks than the black one.





Yamaha Genuine Parts; Original New Top End at 125 Hours; This costs over $ 1400.00 with Genuine Parts.

All Original Parts Included; OEM Yamaha Vacu- Hold Cover; All Original Yamaha Graphics;





Riva Yamaha Stage One Full Kit; Including Riva Ride Plate; Riva Intake Grate; Riva Solas Stainless Steel Polished Set Back Prop; Riva Trim Tabs; Riva Airfilter and PreFilter; Riva Pump Seal Kit; R and D Pump Cone; Riva D Plate; Riva Pro Series EFI Control Unit; Worx Sponsons For Better Handling and Stability.





Runs 70 MPH on GPS; Very Powerful; Light and Quick; Fuel Injected 3 Cylinder Motor; Great Fuel Mileage; Variable Rate Oil Injection; Never run wide open for miles or raced.





50% Less Money Than a New Yamaha Waverunner with Triton Aluminum Trailer in Excellent Condition with LED Lighting; Excellent Condition; Spare Tire and Wheel Jack Included.



$6395.00 or Best Offer





Can Test Ride Close By If Wanted; I own several Waverunners so I really do not have time to ride this one.





I will send more pictures if needed. If you want to look at it in person please let me know; 267-670-1524; Text Email Or Call;

Thanks, Joe





