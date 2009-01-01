pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    Joe Alahverde
    Joe Alahverde is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Hainesport, NJ
    Posts
    51

    Gp 1300R For Sale ; Super Clean; Low Hours Riva Stage 1 With Triton Aluminum Trailer

    Yamaha GP1300R; 2005 Waverunner For Sale; Excellent Condition; Mechanic Owned;
    Less than 10 Hours Use Per Year; 138 Total Hours. Super Clean; Well Maintained;
    1300 CC Fuel Injected 3 Cylinder Motor; Over 170 H.P.

    Never Beached, Pulled On Shore or Left In Water; Garage Kept At All Times; Fresh Water Use;


    2005 Was The First Year Of Non Power Valve Motor. Very Reliable;


    Last Year Of White Bottom which is easier to keep clean and shows less marks than the black one.


    Yamaha Genuine Parts; Original New Top End at 125 Hours; This costs over $ 1400.00 with Genuine Parts.
    All Original Parts Included; OEM Yamaha Vacu- Hold Cover; All Original Yamaha Graphics;


    Riva Yamaha Stage One Full Kit; Including Riva Ride Plate; Riva Intake Grate; Riva Solas Stainless Steel Polished Set Back Prop; Riva Trim Tabs; Riva Airfilter and PreFilter; Riva Pump Seal Kit; R and D Pump Cone; Riva D Plate; Riva Pro Series EFI Control Unit; Worx Sponsons For Better Handling and Stability.


    Runs 70 MPH on GPS; Very Powerful; Light and Quick; Fuel Injected 3 Cylinder Motor; Great Fuel Mileage; Variable Rate Oil Injection; Never run wide open for miles or raced.


    50% Less Money Than a New Yamaha Waverunner with Triton Aluminum Trailer in Excellent Condition with LED Lighting; Excellent Condition; Spare Tire and Wheel Jack Included.

    $6395.00 or Best Offer


    Can Test Ride Close By If Wanted; I own several Waverunners so I really do not have time to ride this one.


    I will send more pictures if needed. If you want to look at it in person please let me know; 267-670-1524; Text Email Or Call; GP1300 1 .jpgGP 1300 R 13 jpg.jpgGP 1300 R 13 .jpgGP 1300 R 12 .jpgGP 1300 R 11 .jpgGP 1300 R 10.jpgGP 1300 R 9 jpg.jpgGP 1300 R 7 .jpgGP 1300 R 6 .jpg Thanks, Joe


    GP1300R; GP1300; Waverunner; WaveRunner; Riva Stage 1; Triton Trailer; Yamaha GP1300R; Riva Motorsports; Riva Yamaha;
