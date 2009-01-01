|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps
Looking for all 4 straps for stock waterbox and gas tank.
-
Resident Guru
Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps
Have plent 30$ shipped for all four
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps
Just bought all 4. Thanks though!
-
Resident Guru
Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules