  Yesterday, 01:46 PM #1
    cdillar
    cdillar is offline
    PWCToday Newbie cdillar's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Charleston, SC
    Posts
    50

    WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps

    Looking for all 4 straps for stock waterbox and gas tank.
  Yesterday, 03:35 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    846

    Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps

    Have plent 30$ shipped for all four
  Yesterday, 04:29 PM #3
    cdillar
    cdillar is offline
    PWCToday Newbie cdillar's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Charleston, SC
    Posts
    50

    Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps

    Just bought all 4. Thanks though!
  Yesterday, 05:31 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    846

    Re: WTB JS550 Gas tank and Waterbox Straps

    Roger 10/4
