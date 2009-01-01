|
Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2
I have an extra jet works flow control valve kicking around and I was thinking of putting it on my 750 x2. I have a new factory pipe on it and I assumed to put it after the T that goes to the stinger from the head pipe that is going out the pisser. Will it dry the waterbox out too much? Thank you for help.
Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2
I have one on my 750 x2. Mine is after the pipe but before the waterbox. It has an aftermarket pipe and water box on it. My ski actually runs better with water in the box, I have mine set up so it has no water in the box at low rpms then opens up when you get on it. Works really well like this.
Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2
yes it will go after the tee. as stated above have it start opening around 1/4 throttle. youll hear it when youre riding it. the exhaust sound will mellow out a little no be so tinny sounding
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
