Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 110 Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2 I have an extra jet works flow control valve kicking around and I was thinking of putting it on my 750 x2. I have a new factory pipe on it and I assumed to put it after the T that goes to the stinger from the head pipe that is going out the pisser. Will it dry the waterbox out too much? Thank you for help. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2009 Location eustis fl Age 55 Posts 343 Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2 I have one on my 750 x2. Mine is after the pipe but before the waterbox. It has an aftermarket pipe and water box on it. My ski actually runs better with water in the box, I have mine set up so it has no water in the box at low rpms then opens up when you get on it. Works really well like this. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,297 Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2 yes it will go after the tee. as stated above have it start opening around 1/4 throttle. youll hear it when youre riding it. the exhaust sound will mellow out a little no be so tinny sounding



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules