  Yesterday, 01:27 PM
    112motorsports
    112motorsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Mooresville
    Age
    36
    Posts
    110

    Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2

    I have an extra jet works flow control valve kicking around and I was thinking of putting it on my 750 x2. I have a new factory pipe on it and I assumed to put it after the T that goes to the stinger from the head pipe that is going out the pisser. Will it dry the waterbox out too much? Thank you for help.
  Yesterday, 05:31 PM
    ktm640duke
    ktm640duke is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    eustis fl
    Age
    55
    Posts
    343

    Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2

    I have one on my 750 x2. Mine is after the pipe but before the waterbox. It has an aftermarket pipe and water box on it. My ski actually runs better with water in the box, I have mine set up so it has no water in the box at low rpms then opens up when you get on it. Works really well like this.
  Yesterday, 08:00 PM
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,297

    Re: Jet Works flow valve on a 750 X2

    yes it will go after the tee. as stated above have it start opening around 1/4 throttle. youll hear it when youre riding it. the exhaust sound will mellow out a little no be so tinny sounding
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
