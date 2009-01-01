|
X2 SBN44 Rebuild
Possibly an obvious question but I need to confirm before moving forward with it. Have a sbn44 set up on my x2. It is tuned pretty well with a good idle, bottom hit, and top end ride. The diaphragm on the carb has recently started to leak gas into the hull from the weep hole after riding or while sitting. From my understanding, I can open it up and rebuild the diaphragms in the carb without having to touch anything tuning wise.
I want to be able to rebuild the carb diaphragms without messing with how its tuned or adjusting any needles. Is this ok to do?
