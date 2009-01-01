pxctoday

  Yesterday, 01:20 PM #1
    LJRubi05
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    westport
    Age
    22
    Posts
    94

    X2 SBN44 Rebuild

    Possibly an obvious question but I need to confirm before moving forward with it. Have a sbn44 set up on my x2. It is tuned pretty well with a good idle, bottom hit, and top end ride. The diaphragm on the carb has recently started to leak gas into the hull from the weep hole after riding or while sitting. From my understanding, I can open it up and rebuild the diaphragms in the carb without having to touch anything tuning wise.

    I want to be able to rebuild the carb diaphragms without messing with how its tuned or adjusting any needles. Is this ok to do?
  Yesterday, 10:34 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,004

    Re: X2 SBN44 Rebuild

    yep
