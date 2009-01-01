Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 7 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. Hello all, I have a 97 GTX that I am trying to revive. I got it running the other day with a brand new battery in it. Ran fine around the lake for about an hour. Needed to replace the wear ring. Replaced it, and went to test ride this morning. Ski started fine and got me half way across the lake and just shut off. I was able to restart and it ran about 100 feet and just died. Then would not crank over again. The only warning I have at the time is 12v low. I swam the ski back to shore and brought home. Put meter on battery, and it is 12.16v. Any ideas what might cause this. I know that the battery needs to be sufficiently charged to produce spark, but shouldn't this be high enough? Thoughts? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 36 Posts 37 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. Sounds like its not charging the battery #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location mid tn Age 41 Posts 54 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. battery at 12.6 is good on voltage. does it crank and not start? if it cranks then you need to run down the usual check list. check compression? have the fuel lines been changed from the grey ones? has the fuel cut off selector been cleaned? is the gas fresh in it? has carbs been cleaned and filters changed? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 7 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. Yes, all other issues have been resolved I believe. Carbs redone, all new fuel lines, new coil and plugs. I am pretty sure it is a electrical issue. It just shut off, as if I pulled the lanyard. No sputtering etc. Then would not crank. I just took it off the charger and it fired right off. Was trying to check rectifier, but not sure what to look for. The voltage at the battery with the engine running is still in the 12.5 range. Shouldn't it be around 14 or so? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location mid tn Age 41 Posts 54 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. Originally Posted by b8man Originally Posted by Yes, all other issues have been resolved I believe. Carbs redone, all new fuel lines, new coil and plugs. I am pretty sure it is a electrical issue. It just shut off, as if I pulled the lanyard. No sputtering etc. Then would not crank. I just took it off the charger and it fired right off. Was trying to check rectifier, but not sure what to look for. The voltage at the battery with the engine running is still in the 12.5 range. Shouldn't it be around 14 or so? #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 7 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. I believe it is as good as can be...I am hoping someone can point me in the right direction. I appreciate all the help so far. I am so frustrated right now, this ski is possessed.lol #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,862 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. When the DESS post goes bad they will randomly shut off like that. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 3,983 Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over. The rectifier is bad How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





