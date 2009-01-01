|
97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
Hello all, I have a 97 GTX that I am trying to revive. I got it running the other day with a brand new battery in it. Ran fine around the lake for about an hour. Needed to replace the wear ring. Replaced it, and went to test ride this morning. Ski started fine and got me half way across the lake and just shut off. I was able to restart and it ran about 100 feet and just died. Then would not crank over again. The only warning I have at the time is 12v low. I swam the ski back to shore and brought home. Put meter on battery, and it is 12.16v. Any ideas what might cause this. I know that the battery needs to be sufficiently charged to produce spark, but shouldn't this be high enough? Thoughts?
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
Sounds like its not charging the battery
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
battery at 12.6 is good on voltage. does it crank and not start? if it cranks then you need to run down the usual check list. check compression? have the fuel lines been changed from the grey ones? has the fuel cut off selector been cleaned? is the gas fresh in it? has carbs been cleaned and filters changed?
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
Yes, all other issues have been resolved I believe. Carbs redone, all new fuel lines, new coil and plugs. I am pretty sure it is a electrical issue. It just shut off, as if I pulled the lanyard. No sputtering etc. Then would not crank. I just took it off the charger and it fired right off. Was trying to check rectifier, but not sure what to look for. The voltage at the battery with the engine running is still in the 12.5 range. Shouldn't it be around 14 or so?
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
yes. when running it should be at least above 13 and with good battery could go over 14 but at least above 13 will let you know it is charging. I am not sure what to check for it not charging though. hopefully someone else will comment a suggestion. is all fuses good? is the ground to engine good? really good?
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
I believe it is as good as can be...I am hoping someone can point me in the right direction. I appreciate all the help so far. I am so frustrated right now, this ski is possessed.lol
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
When the DESS post goes bad they will randomly shut off like that.
Re: 97 GTX just died and won't crank over.
