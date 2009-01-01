Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx fuel line lengths #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Auburn Al Age 20 Posts 2 650sx fuel line lengths So Im pretty new to the standup world and I picked up an 89 650sx for 650 bucks, I put new cooling lines on it, new battery, drained and added new fuel and it started right up. Now Ive realized that the fuel lines are probably factory and theyre dry rotting pretty bad so my first question is how much line should I buy? I want to order some online so I need a length. My next question is, what has everyone done about the kill switch? Im new to this and I need one before my ski ends up on the other side of the lake without me lol #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2015 Location South East CT Posts 35 Re: 650sx fuel line lengths i have an X2 i just put new fuel lines on I went to fuel-line.com you want to get the 1/4" they have some cool colors. As for length i would be on the safe side and get extra or take a few ballpark measurements on your current lines. I got 20 feet and had about 6ft extra.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS1BBxZuM-U



that attached link for the YouTube video looks like they just swapped the 650 faceplate for a 550 one that has a lanyard under the stop button. I'm assuming the same could be done using a 750 faceplate.





