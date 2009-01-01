|
650sx fuel line lengths
So Im pretty new to the standup world and I picked up an 89 650sx for 650 bucks, I put new cooling lines on it, new battery, drained and added new fuel and it started right up. Now Ive realized that the fuel lines are probably factory and theyre dry rotting pretty bad so my first question is how much line should I buy? I want to order some online so I need a length. My next question is, what has everyone done about the kill switch? Im new to this and I need one before my ski ends up on the other side of the lake without me lol
Re: 650sx fuel line lengths
i have an X2 i just put new fuel lines on I went to fuel-line.com you want to get the 1/4" they have some cool colors. As for length i would be on the safe side and get extra or take a few ballpark measurements on your current lines. I got 20 feet and had about 6ft extra.
Start/Stop:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS1BBxZuM-U
Re: 650sx fuel line lengths
Yeah thats where I was looking at lines, Ill look around and see what I can find about the kill switch
Re: 650sx fuel line lengths
that attached link for the YouTube video looks like they just swapped the 650 faceplate for a 550 one that has a lanyard under the stop button. I'm assuming the same could be done using a 750 faceplate.
