pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:43 AM #1
    WILLYPETE25
    WILLYPETE25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie WILLYPETE25's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Auburn Al
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    650sx fuel line lengths

    So Im pretty new to the standup world and I picked up an 89 650sx for 650 bucks, I put new cooling lines on it, new battery, drained and added new fuel and it started right up. Now Ive realized that the fuel lines are probably factory and theyre dry rotting pretty bad so my first question is how much line should I buy? I want to order some online so I need a length. My next question is, what has everyone done about the kill switch? Im new to this and I need one before my ski ends up on the other side of the lake without me lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:22 AM #2
    Brandon577
    Brandon577 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Brandon577's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2015
    Location
    South East CT
    Posts
    35

    Re: 650sx fuel line lengths

    i have an X2 i just put new fuel lines on I went to fuel-line.com you want to get the 1/4" they have some cool colors. As for length i would be on the safe side and get extra or take a few ballpark measurements on your current lines. I got 20 feet and had about 6ft extra.

    Start/Stop:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS1BBxZuM-U
    Last edited by Brandon577; Today at 10:26 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:28 AM #3
    WILLYPETE25
    WILLYPETE25 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie WILLYPETE25's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Auburn Al
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    Re: 650sx fuel line lengths

    Quote Originally Posted by Brandon577 View Post
    i have an X2 i just put new fuel lines on I went to fuel-line.com you want to get the 1/4" they have some cool colors. As for length i would be on the safe side and get extra or take a few ballpark measurements on your current lines. I got 20 feet and had about 6ft extra.

    Start/Stop:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS1BBxZuM-U
    Yeah thats where I was looking at lines, Ill look around and see what I can find about the kill switch


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:15 AM #4
    Brandon577
    Brandon577 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Brandon577's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2015
    Location
    South East CT
    Posts
    35

    Re: 650sx fuel line lengths

    that attached link for the YouTube video looks like they just swapped the 650 faceplate for a 550 one that has a lanyard under the stop button. I'm assuming the same could be done using a 750 faceplate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 