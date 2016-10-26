Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 11 Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2 Hi.



I am looking for some info if anyone know anything about this able performance Kawasaki. They seem to be out of business and can't find anything online. Is this just a 750 with an aftermarket cylinder head or bigger bore. It has about 210psi compression.



I am also curios if anyone knows about parts for this motor before I put in my x2. I've had it for like 9years and only used like 10-15 gallons of c16.



Thanks for any info Attached Images 20161026_183434.jpg (4.96 MB, 20 views)

Cant really see the cylinder from the pics. Take for more pics after you yank the motor out an clean it up. If you measure intake, exhaust and transfer port heights, there are some current engine builders that can give you more details of what the characteristics of the engine power may be.

Are you the guy that had it listed on Craigslist last year in a kawasaki 750ss?

Find us on Facebook: DerrickJet Set PerformanceSouth Jersey's watercraft specialistCherry Hill, NJ(609) 440-7845Life is a team sportFind us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Jet-Se...10974372261216 #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 11 Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2 Yes I had it the ski listed for sale last year but I got the itch back to get started on the x2 project.



Holeshot Hobson said that most able motors are 5mil stroker cranks that will make them 800cc or slightly more.

Now I just need a good exhaust system that'll fit the x2.... any recommendations would be great.



