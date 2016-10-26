Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2
I am looking for some info if anyone know anything about this able performance Kawasaki. They seem to be out of business and can't find anything online. Is this just a 750 with an aftermarket cylinder head or bigger bore. It has about 210psi compression.
I am also curios if anyone knows about parts for this motor before I put in my x2. I've had it for like 9years and only used like 10-15 gallons of c16.
Cant really see the cylinder from the pics. Take for more pics after you yank the motor out an clean it up. If you measure intake, exhaust and transfer port heights, there are some current engine builders that can give you more details of what the characteristics of the engine power may be.
Able stuff was the billet stuff everyone wanted when MOD class ruled , on a set of flycut yamaha cases , with their cylinder , and an 8 mm stroker crank you could get 900 cc engine , if I remember correctly , sirca 1993-1995 , I still have a billet exhaust manifold that came with interchangeable exit rings on a three bolt platform to fit your FPP B mod pipe , manifold only fits their cylinder , we all wanted this stuff but could not afford it , that's when you could get 2000$ for a clean 1988 550 ,