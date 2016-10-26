pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:35 AM #1
    tko
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2008
    NJ
    11

    Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Hi.

    I am looking for some info if anyone know anything about this able performance Kawasaki. They seem to be out of business and can't find anything online. Is this just a 750 with an aftermarket cylinder head or bigger bore. It has about 210psi compression.

    I am also curios if anyone knows about parts for this motor before I put in my x2. I've had it for like 9years and only used like 10-15 gallons of c16.

    Thanks for any info
    Attached Images Attached Images
  2. Today, 10:05 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    May 2011
    miami
    1,035

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Cant really see the cylinder from the pics. Take for more pics after you yank the motor out an clean it up. If you measure intake, exhaust and transfer port heights, there are some current engine builders that can give you more details of what the characteristics of the engine power may be.
  3. Today, 10:24 AM #3
    Jet Set Performance
    Resident Guru Jet Set Performance's Avatar
    Oct 2002
    Cherry Hill, NJ
    47
    960

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Are you the guy that had it listed on Craigslist last year in a kawasaki 750ss?
    Derrick
    Jet Set Performance
    South Jersey's watercraft specialist
    Cherry Hill, NJ
    (609) 440-7845

    Life is a team sport

    Find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Jet-Se...10974372261216
  4. Today, 10:38 AM #4
    tko
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2008
    NJ
    11

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Yes I had it the ski listed for sale last year but I got the itch back to get started on the x2 project.

    I should hopefully have it removed later this week. And will take better photos and measurements.... thanks
  5. Today, 10:45 AM #5
    swlamarshrunner
    PWCToday Regular swlamarshrunner's Avatar
    Dec 2014
    SW Louisiana
    69

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Matt "Holeshot" Hobson with HPE Products bought out Able. He is in Havasu... Look him up on FB. Good guy
    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  6. Today, 10:49 AM #6
    Bionic racing
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Aug 2016
    Idaho/California
    844

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Able stuff was the billet stuff everyone wanted when MOD class ruled , on a set of flycut yamaha cases , with their cylinder , and an 8 mm stroker crank you could get 900 cc engine , if I remember correctly , sirca 1993-1995 , I still have a billet exhaust manifold that came with interchangeable exit rings on a three bolt platform to fit your FPP B mod pipe , manifold only fits their cylinder , we all wanted this stuff but could not afford it , that's when you could get 2000$ for a clean 1988 550 ,
  7. Today, 11:02 AM #7
    tko
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2008
    NJ
    11

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Wow... thanks for the fast responses. A lot of good info.
  8. Today, 12:00 PM #8
    blasterdude
    Top Dog blasterdude's Avatar
    May 2007
    The Region, Indiana
    33
    1,329

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Some cool old school parts there!
  9. Today, 12:56 PM #9
    tko
    PWCToday Newbie
    Mar 2008
    NJ
    11

    Re: Able performance motor..... looking for info to put in my x2

    Holeshot Hobson said that most able motors are 5mil stroker cranks that will make them 800cc or slightly more.

    Now I just need a good exhaust system that'll fit the x2.... any recommendations would be great.
