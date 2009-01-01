Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Age 19 Posts 83 750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ Hey guys,



I have a '98 SXi Pro, that I have been ding some work too, and I have a question about jetting.



I am running a 14/16 impeller, I have dried my stock pipe out a little bit, and milled the head.

I am currently running stock jetting, what would you guys recommend I run for more bottom end?



Please, and thank you! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 397 Re: 750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ probably try a different prop for more off the bottom.



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules