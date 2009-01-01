pxctoday

  Yesterday, 06:54 PM #1
    newtondeegan
    750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ

    Hey guys,

    I have a '98 SXi Pro, that I have been ding some work too, and I have a question about jetting.

    I am running a 14/16 impeller, I have dried my stock pipe out a little bit, and milled the head.
    I am currently running stock jetting, what would you guys recommend I run for more bottom end?

    Please, and thank you!
  Yesterday, 10:53 PM #2
    scottw090
    Re: 750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ

    probably try a different prop for more off the bottom.
