PWCToday Regular
750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ
Hey guys,
I have a '98 SXi Pro, that I have been ding some work too, and I have a question about jetting.
I am running a 14/16 impeller, I have dried my stock pipe out a little bit, and milled the head.
I am currently running stock jetting, what would you guys recommend I run for more bottom end?
Please, and thank you!
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750sx Pro Jetting Question PLZ
probably try a different prop for more off the bottom.
