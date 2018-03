Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 exhaust #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 110 650 exhaust Can I match a A/M Kawi 650 exhaust manifold to a stock exhaust pipe elbow?



Just looking at the stock manifold has the water jacket and the am doesn'tboth.jpg









Apologies to whoever owns these pictures. Can swap them for my owns ones when I clean the shed and find the parts.

Yes no problem. Gasket is solid anyhow

