  Yesterday, 05:00 PM
    Johnnynieto
    Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750

    I recently pulled motor and replaced starter, bendix, rebuilt carbs and replaced all fuel lines. Now im trying to start it and fuel wont go to carbs. It will start and run if i slowly spray mixed fuel into carbs. I did this for about 30 min and it still wont get fuel to carbs! I rechecked my fuel lines and they are all routed as they where when i took them off (i took pictures and replaced them one by one so i didnt mix anything up). What else can i do? This is getting frustrating! The only thing i did different was add an inline fuel filter since it didnt have one. I dont think this would matter though would it? It has yhe dual kelhein carbs if this helps.
  Yesterday, 05:02 PM
    BLRider
    Re: Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750

    Ok, I apologize for this suggestion but is the fuel pet**** on?
  Yesterday, 05:39 PM
    Johnnynieto
    Re: Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750

    Yes it is. I actually double checked that. I wasnt sure at first myself!
