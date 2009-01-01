Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Albuquerque Age 40 Posts 10 Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750 I recently pulled motor and replaced starter, bendix, rebuilt carbs and replaced all fuel lines. Now im trying to start it and fuel wont go to carbs. It will start and run if i slowly spray mixed fuel into carbs. I did this for about 30 min and it still wont get fuel to carbs! I rechecked my fuel lines and they are all routed as they where when i took them off (i took pictures and replaced them one by one so i didnt mix anything up). What else can i do? This is getting frustrating! The only thing i did different was add an inline fuel filter since it didnt have one. I dont think this would matter though would it? It has yhe dual kelhein carbs if this helps. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,567 Re: Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750 Ok, I apologize for this suggestion but is the fuel pet**** on? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Albuquerque Age 40 Posts 10 Re: Priming fuel on 93 kawasaki 750 Yes it is. I actually double checked that. I wasnt sure at first myself! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Johnnynieto Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

