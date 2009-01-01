|
2004 SeaDoo 3D oil injection type
Hello all, I just picked up a 2004 3D...I have never seen one of these things before. Upon first glance, I see the oil injection tank is empty. Upon reading, it states to use Bombardier XP-S SYNTHETIC II only. Any idea what I can use until I get this thing running. Will any tcw3 2stroke oil work? Thanks for any info...Mike
