  Yesterday, 11:17 PM #1
    Motoman25
    Motoman25 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Motoman25's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Seaford, Long Island
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,056

    GP 760 prop selection

    Hey I have a buddy with a GP 760. Im installing a solas magnum pump 144 mm in it for him. What pitch prop would be best for this application?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  Yesterday, 11:58 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,859

    Re: GP 760 prop selection

    Is it otherwise stock?
  Today, 02:31 AM #3
    bdsvietnam24h
    bdsvietnam24h is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    bdsvietnam24h
    Age
    28
    Posts
    4

    Re: GP 760 prop selection

  Today, 06:09 AM #4
    Motoman25
    Motoman25 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Motoman25's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Seaford, Long Island
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2,056

    Re: GP 760 prop selection

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Is it otherwise stock?
    Bone stock. Hes cavitating a lot in surf with an aftermarket small hub prop and wants to try to fix that with the mag pump. I may bump the low speeds up one half size as well.

    I believe he has an intake grate and possibly a ride plate also. Cant remember as I havent worked on the ski since he got it two years ago.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
