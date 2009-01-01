Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: OEM vs aftermarket crank seals 89 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location FL Posts 13 OEM vs aftermarket crank seals 89 650sx Bought a winderosa gasket set that came with crank seals but after seeing so many postings that recommend going only OEM For crank seals I started searching for some. I found all three on eBay but now that 2 have arrived wondering how I can confirm they really are original. All were listed NOS(new old stock) but one came in just a blank box and another in a bag with the stock label on it but not sealed. I try to trust my fellow man but.... any thoughts on confirming they are real OEM? AND where did you get yours? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,858 Re: OEM vs aftermarket crank seals 89 650sx I know people have bad experiences but I wonder how much of that is from bad prep? I have used tons of Winderosa, Jetlyne, and WSM seals without issue. WSM offers plain, teflon, and ARS. The ARS stamping on the seal are oem for most skis. Look for that or a Kawi part number. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

