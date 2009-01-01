|
WTB 951 head 93 pump gas
Want to buy a used head. Im gonna paint it so Id rather not buy and paint a brand new billet head. Doesnt have to be billet. I believe I am looking for a 49cc dome for 93 octane?
Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas
Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas
Oh, I looked at that, thread said used one sold
