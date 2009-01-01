Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 31 WTB 951 head 93 pump gas Want to buy a used head. Im gonna paint it so Id rather not buy and paint a brand new billet head. Doesnt have to be billet. I believe I am looking for a 49cc dome for 93 octane?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,258 Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas I have this used R&D with 49cc domes..... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...082&highlight= #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 31 Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas Oh, I looked at that, thread said used one sold





