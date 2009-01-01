pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 09:17 PM #1
    Couchrider
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    31

    WTB 951 head 93 pump gas

    Want to buy a used head. Im gonna paint it so Id rather not buy and paint a brand new billet head. Doesnt have to be billet. I believe I am looking for a 49cc dome for 93 octane?


  2. Yesterday, 10:15 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,258

    Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas

    I have this used R&D with 49cc domes..... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...082&highlight=
  3. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #3
    Couchrider
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    31

    Re: WTB 951 head 93 pump gas

    Oh, I looked at that, thread said used one sold


