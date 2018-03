Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 kawi x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location east freedom Posts 63 92 kawi x2 92 kawi x2

650cc engine

ocean pro head

coffman exhaust

west coast intake

750 electronics

hasn't been run much in the past two years.

1000 obo

can call or text 814-505-3527

