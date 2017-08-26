pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 05:27 PM #1
    sailence
    sailence is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    VAldosta, ga
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5

    1994 FX-1 for sale Clean stock!

    This thing cranks right up, good condition, a little wear on it. Less than 80 hours, all stock and comes with trailer.

    Text or call 229-393-0880

    20170826_123628.jpg20170826_123642.jpg20170826_123659.jpg20170826_123727.jpg20170826_123750.jpg20170826_123753.jpg20170826_123815.jpg20170826_123825.jpg20170826_123833.jpg20170826_123903.jpg20170826_123908.jpg20170826_123925.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 05:33 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,220

    Re: 1994 FX-1 for sale Clean stock!

    You may want to post an asking price. It's a general courtesy when posting to sell a ski on this site.
    Last edited by JSNate; Yesterday at 05:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 05:58 PM #3
    sailence
    sailence is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    VAldosta, ga
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5

    Re: 1994 FX-1 for sale Clean stock!

    Thought I did. $3,000
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 07:30 PM #4
    jby257
    jby257 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Columbia SC
    Posts
    21

    Re: 1994 FX-1 for sale Clean stock!

    Trade two X2 and 90 550SX.?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:14 PM #5
    sailence
    sailence is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    VAldosta, ga
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5

    Re: 1994 FX-1 for sale Clean stock!

    Im selling because I just dont have the time to ride anymore, I have 3 kids and a wife that take all my attention now. Thank you for the offer though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. TripleRRR

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 