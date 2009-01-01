Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: looking to upgrade my x2's (need parts) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location los angeles Posts 2 looking to upgrade my x2's (need parts) Hi looking to upgrade my two x2's i have a 89 and 90, don't want to do much more work than just simple bolt on parts

I'm looking for a keihin 38mm with manifold

mikuni sbn44 with intake manifold for 650 if not at least a 38mm manifold so i grind wider

(adapter plate and multi position wheel), cable bracket and filter assembly

skat trac 15.5 or solas I 13/18

Boysen reeds

pipe Coffman or FPP (not sure which is best) and exhaust manifold if possible

new 1/4 fuel line blue and 1/8 inch line blue and 3/8 water line

gaskets for exhaust, carb, intake, jet pump rebuild bearings and seals

pump cone

extended ride plate (not sure which is best for freestyle riding), top loader intake grate (maybe worx maxi loader)



would like to upgrade both skis but maybe i can upgrade one first due to parts.

