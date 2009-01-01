Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hello from New Zealand #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 1 Hello from New Zealand Hi All, First time Jetski owner and no doubt will be looking for ongoing advice



I have purchased an older '99 XL760 Waverunner. I have it set up for fishing as this will be the main use. Already having a great time out on the water.



I'll go and have a trawl through the threads and see what I can find. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Zealand Posts 109 Re: Hello from New Zealand Hi.



Welcome. Good to see another Kiwi on here. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 40 Posts 136 Re: Hello from New Zealand Welcome aboard. Indeed, it would be good to see where the rest of the kiwi riders are hiding. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules