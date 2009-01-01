|
Hello from New Zealand
Hi All, First time Jetski owner and no doubt will be looking for ongoing advice
I have purchased an older '99 XL760 Waverunner. I have it set up for fishing as this will be the main use. Already having a great time out on the water.
I'll go and have a trawl through the threads and see what I can find.
Re: Hello from New Zealand
Hi.
Welcome. Good to see another Kiwi on here.
Re: Hello from New Zealand
Welcome aboard. Indeed, it would be good to see where the rest of the kiwi riders are hiding.
