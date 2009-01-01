pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 03:33 PM #1
    GarryG
    GarryG is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Mellons Bay, New Zealand
    Posts
    1

    Hello from New Zealand

    Hi All, First time Jetski owner and no doubt will be looking for ongoing advice

    I have purchased an older '99 XL760 Waverunner. I have it set up for fishing as this will be the main use. Already having a great time out on the water.

    I'll go and have a trawl through the threads and see what I can find.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 05:32 PM #2
    Bilbo250
    Bilbo250 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Zealand
    Posts
    109

    Re: Hello from New Zealand

    Hi.

    Welcome. Good to see another Kiwi on here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 06:54 PM #3
    jafaboy
    jafaboy is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    MI
    Age
    40
    Posts
    136

    Re: Hello from New Zealand

    Welcome aboard. Indeed, it would be good to see where the rest of the kiwi riders are hiding.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 