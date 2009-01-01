Helping a friend with her kawi 1100 HX - Had been having issues with fuel delivery and I found the pickup not wanting to pull fuel even with fresh rebuilt 47mm carbs. I machined this small piece out of aluminum to have 3 dedicated feeds, 1 return and a vent in the center. Was pretty easy to do and just thought I'd share for anyone needing ideas in the future. Used a press in pulse fitting for the vent and used 1/8 NPT x 1/4" Barb for all the other fittings.
