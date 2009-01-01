pxctoday

  Today, 10:33 AM #1
    swlamarshrunner
    Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    Helping a friend with her kawi 1100 HX - Had been having issues with fuel delivery and I found the pickup not wanting to pull fuel even with fresh rebuilt 47mm carbs. I machined this small piece out of aluminum to have 3 dedicated feeds, 1 return and a vent in the center. Was pretty easy to do and just thought I'd share for anyone needing ideas in the future. Used a press in pulse fitting for the vent and used 1/8 NPT x 1/4" Barb for all the other fittings.

    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  Today, 11:37 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    Good job Ricky!

    The screened clunk fuel pickups are a nice feature also.

    I would suggest using oetiker crimp clamps as the zip ties might not hold...
  Today, 11:44 AM #3
    BLRider
    Re: Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    Where did you pick up the strainer/clunks at?
  Today, 11:51 AM #4
    swlamarshrunner
    Re: Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    I got all fuel clunks/ NPT barb fittings, press in pulse fitting and fuel hose from Jetmaniac. He has it all in stock
    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  Today, 11:51 AM #5
    swlamarshrunner
    Re: Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    Good idea JC
    www.youtube.com/c/RickyHinch
  Today, 12:11 PM #6
    BLRider
    Re: Fabricating Custom Triple Fuel Pickup

    Thank you.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
