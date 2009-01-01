pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:24 PM #1
    faxon
    Mint 1991 Kawasaki Jet Mate

    Here is a link to my Jet Mate on Ebay

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/14271068252...84.m1558.l2649
  Yesterday, 08:30 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Mint 1991 Kawasaki Jet Mate

    You wont find a cleaner one around !!! A great guy to deal with as well.
  Yesterday, 08:50 PM #3
    faxon
    Re: Mint 1991 Kawasaki Jet Mate

    Thanks buddy!
  Yesterday, 10:34 PM #4
    bdscaocap
  Yesterday, 11:25 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Mint 1991 Kawasaki Jet Mate

    reported
