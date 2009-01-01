Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Js550 rebuild its alive #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location connecticut Posts 5 Js550 rebuild its alive Ok I got the js550 for $100 it hasn't run from what the guy said for at least 10 years



Checked the compression mag 140 pto 142



I rebuilt the bn38 and changed all the fuel lines.



Sprayed fogging oil in the cylinders and it started up it smokes like crazy shut it down let it cool and started it again adjusted the carb this time let it cool again

Started a third time gave it mid throttle and this green stuff was coming out of the exhaust

is it crap in the exhaust system ???



IMG_0541[7034].JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 11 Re: Js550 rebuild its alive Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location connecticut Posts 5 Re: Js550 rebuild its alive Originally Posted by Galmo Originally Posted by Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,229 Re: Js550 rebuild its alive Just run it. It will clear out rather quickly.



Its residual water mixed with oil that was sitting in the waterbox. Nothing to worry about.



Yeah like said above nothing to pull the water box out for. Just run it clean

