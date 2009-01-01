|
|
-
Js550 rebuild its alive
Ok I got the js550 for $100 it hasn't run from what the guy said for at least 10 years
Checked the compression mag 140 pto 142
I rebuilt the bn38 and changed all the fuel lines.
Sprayed fogging oil in the cylinders and it started up it smokes like crazy shut it down let it cool and started it again adjusted the carb this time let it cool again
Started a third time gave it mid throttle and this green stuff was coming out of the exhaust
is it crap in the exhaust system ???
IMG_0541[7034].JPG
-
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box.
-
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
at first it was just black oil then after revving it this crap came out I'm going to take out the water box and try and clean how would I do that??
Originally Posted by Galmo
Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
Just run it. It will clear out rather quickly.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
Its residual water mixed with oil that was sitting in the waterbox. Nothing to worry about.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
would that explain why its smoking so much also?
Originally Posted by Myself
Its residual water mixed with oil that was sitting in the waterbox. Nothing to worry about.
-
Re: Js550 rebuild its alive
Yeah like said above nothing to pull the water box out for. Just run it clean
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules