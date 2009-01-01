pxctoday

  Yesterday, 07:38 PM #1
    stick21
    Js550 rebuild its alive

    Ok I got the js550 for $100 it hasn't run from what the guy said for at least 10 years

    Checked the compression mag 140 pto 142

    I rebuilt the bn38 and changed all the fuel lines.

    Sprayed fogging oil in the cylinders and it started up it smokes like crazy shut it down let it cool and started it again adjusted the carb this time let it cool again
    Started a third time gave it mid throttle and this green stuff was coming out of the exhaust
    is it crap in the exhaust system ???

    IMG_0541[7034].JPG
  Yesterday, 08:10 PM #2
    Galmo
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box.
  Yesterday, 08:20 PM #3
    stick21
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Quote Originally Posted by Galmo View Post
    Could be gunk that was sitting in the water box.
    at first it was just black oil then after revving it this crap came out I'm going to take out the water box and try and clean how would I do that??
  Yesterday, 09:27 PM #4
    linkman
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Just run it. It will clear out rather quickly.
  Yesterday, 09:44 PM #5
    Myself
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Its residual water mixed with oil that was sitting in the waterbox. Nothing to worry about.
  Yesterday, 10:15 PM #6
    stick21
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Its residual water mixed with oil that was sitting in the waterbox. Nothing to worry about.
    would that explain why its smoking so much also?
  Yesterday, 11:36 PM #7
    Galmo
    Re: Js550 rebuild its alive

    Yeah like said above nothing to pull the water box out for. Just run it clean
