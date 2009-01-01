|
|
-
Hurricane C3 Carbon 701
Selling my freestyle Jet Ski. This ski was built to backflip. Hurricane C3 carbon fiber hull, Yamaha 701 with full exhaust and milled head, getinetics lightened flywheel, Solus magnum pump, thrust ez pull trim kit, the list goes on. Only rode a couple times. Let me know if you have any questions, priced to sell. $14950 will ship internationally (951)434-4678. Text for pics. This is hands down the nicest freestyle ski on the market for under $20k
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules