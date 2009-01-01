I have a bunch of 701 parts for sale, please dm or text me for pictures, my phone number is 774200three738
62T Carbs Intake Reeds: $160 plus shipping
62T Starter: $50 plus shipping
62T cylinders (need bore): $60 plus shipping
62T Cases (one side is scored, and scratched a bit) $75
62T Electronics (one side of the case is corroded, but all electronics are in good working order): $200 plus shipping