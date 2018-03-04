Results 11 to 14 of 14 Thread: Widening 550sx Tray #11 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,295 Re: Widening 550sx Tray you can only go about 1 1/2 inches on each side before you hit the rear exhaust on the right side. 3 inches wider is a lot. i widened my tray 3 inches with footholds and it feels great. much better than stock which is like trying to balance on a 2x10 piece of wood.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #12 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 11 Re: Widening 550sx Tray Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane Originally Posted by you can only go about 1 1/2 inches on each side before you hit the rear exhaust on the right side. 3 inches wider is a lot. i widened my tray 3 inches with footholds and it feels great. much better than stock which is like trying to balance on a 2x10 piece of wood. #13 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Concord, CA Age 23 Posts 11 Re: Widening 550sx Tray Tested on this, now, high performance Modelo.

20180304_184500.jpg





And glassed!!

20180304_190849.jpg



Gonna order my hydroturf on payday. #14 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,295 Re: Widening 550sx Tray how many layers did you use? what thickness cloth?



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules