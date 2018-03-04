|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
you can only go about 1 1/2 inches on each side before you hit the rear exhaust on the right side. 3 inches wider is a lot. i widened my tray 3 inches with footholds and it feels great. much better than stock which is like trying to balance on a 2x10 piece of wood.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
Yah man i realized that once i got in there. Lol. Yah even a few inches makes a huge difference.
Tested on this, now, high performance Modelo.
20180304_184500.jpg
And glassed!!
20180304_190849.jpg
Gonna order my hydroturf on payday.
how many layers did you use? what thickness cloth?
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
