  Yesterday, 10:19 PM #11
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,295

    Re: Widening 550sx Tray

    you can only go about 1 1/2 inches on each side before you hit the rear exhaust on the right side. 3 inches wider is a lot. i widened my tray 3 inches with footholds and it feels great. much better than stock which is like trying to balance on a 2x10 piece of wood.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Yesterday, 11:34 PM #12
    Galmo
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Concord, CA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    11

    Re: Widening 550sx Tray

    Quote Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane View Post
    you can only go about 1 1/2 inches on each side before you hit the rear exhaust on the right side. 3 inches wider is a lot. i widened my tray 3 inches with footholds and it feels great. much better than stock which is like trying to balance on a 2x10 piece of wood.
    Yah man i realized that once i got in there. Lol. Yah even a few inches makes a huge difference.
  Yesterday, 11:44 PM #13
    Galmo
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Concord, CA
    Age
    23
    Posts
    11

    Re: Widening 550sx Tray

    Tested on this, now, high performance Modelo.
    20180304_184500.jpg


    And glassed!!
    20180304_190849.jpg

    Gonna order my hydroturf on payday.
  Today, 12:30 AM #14
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,295

    Re: Widening 550sx Tray

    how many layers did you use? what thickness cloth?
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
