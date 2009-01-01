pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:18 AM #1
    Aranpolaris
    Aranpolaris is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Aranpolaris's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    NH
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3

    550 reed pistons vs pp

    Hi everyone, just dropped some serious coin on 2 new sleeves and wiseco pistons for a 550 reed motor at L.A. sleeve, getting ready to send the cylinders to group k for porting and noticed they sold me piston port pistons... will these work or should i send them back? Not sure what the difference is.

    Thanks in advance.

    Aran
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:19 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    835

    Re: 550 reed pistons vs pp

    Need twin ring reed Pistons for reed cylinder , ring locator dowels have to line up with sleeves correctly in cylinder or you will be sending it back to get repaired again
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 