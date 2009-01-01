Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 reed pistons vs pp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location NH Age 37 Posts 3 550 reed pistons vs pp Hi everyone, just dropped some serious coin on 2 new sleeves and wiseco pistons for a 550 reed motor at L.A. sleeve, getting ready to send the cylinders to group k for porting and noticed they sold me piston port pistons... will these work or should i send them back? Not sure what the difference is.



Thanks in advance.



Need twin ring reed Pistons for reed cylinder , ring locator dowels have to line up with sleeves correctly in cylinder or you will be sending it back to get repaired again

