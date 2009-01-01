|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
550 reed pistons vs pp
Hi everyone, just dropped some serious coin on 2 new sleeves and wiseco pistons for a 550 reed motor at L.A. sleeve, getting ready to send the cylinders to group k for porting and noticed they sold me piston port pistons... will these work or should i send them back? Not sure what the difference is.
Thanks in advance.
Aran
-
Resident Guru
Re: 550 reed pistons vs pp
Need twin ring reed Pistons for reed cylinder , ring locator dowels have to line up with sleeves correctly in cylinder or you will be sending it back to get repaired again
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules