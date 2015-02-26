pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:56 AM #1
    troy boy
    troy boy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home troy boy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    54
    Posts
    4,213

    1988 x2 hull with jet pump

    posted some time back 1988 x2 race hull buddy finally going to let it go, trued hull, aftermarket home made steering,2 seats its the 150 race number jungle x2 hull, buried in barn right now, has jet pump gas tank and a few other trinket still there, pics on my old ad he will let go for 5 to 600 range PM ME old pics on 2/26/2015 post of mine 1988 x2 race hull
    Last edited by troy boy; Today at 10:05 AM.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 