Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: x2 refresh #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location redwood city, bay area, ca Age 25 Posts 8 x2 refresh I have been following this site for parts and information for a long time now and decided it was time to make a post

i have a long backround on building motorcycles and am pretty mechanically inclined.

this will be my first jet ski "build"



i got this x2 with a 550 also for 500 bucks hull was in excellent condition for being a 91, came with pjs ride plate, hydro turf, skat trak, oil block off, case block off, pjs intake grate, steering stem, coffman pipe, and a pjs head

i added a dual bilge bracket and bilges, sbn 44, 86 650 electrical, dual feed, black hyrdro turf seat cover boysen reeds and swapped the head out to a milled stock head 180psi (pjs needs to get decked and was already at 200psi)



ran the ski a few times but it would never run right and would turn off after ran for a while

finally decided to pull the motor and found water in the case, leaky crank seals

cylinder wont come off so i decided to ditch the motor because i have another one

i have 2 cylinders to choose from, also i believe one is bored .5 over

but both have screwdriver marks from prying the heads off(wasnt me) has anyone decked these cylinders?

i think i have room to move but will have to measure a few things to see if it can happen



i plan to re gel coat the bottom of the hull, paint the engine bay, new cranks, new seals, new pistons, new gaskets all the way around, new fuel lines, new water lines, port the motor (still looking for a template or a good direction to go) im not sending it to anyone i want to do it myself, have a west coast water box in route and polish or paint whatever i can.



would love any advice on parts brands or combination of parts to build a reliable but decently fast key and websites. im sick of getting towed back to shore by my buddies lol



heres is a few pics of what i have already done prepped engine bay to be painted with appliance paint, and prepped and layed one coat of gel coat on the bottom of the hull



IMG_0930.JPG

IMG_0931.JPG

IMG_0933.JPG

power washed the engine bay and whole ski with degreaser and simple green

IMG_0936.JPG



IMG_0935.JPG

IMG_0934.JPG

prepped bottom

IMG_0938.JPG

IMG_0941.JPG

and first coat Last edited by hondamatt450; Yesterday at 11:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules