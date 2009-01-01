1992 Kawasaki 750sx // 1 hour on rebuild
Small pin bottom end / big pin cylinder
1mm overbore // 180psi each cylinder
New SBT crank, new SBT pistons
Triton Engineering head
Coffman Signature series 3 piece pipe w/ inline Westcoast silencer (no waterbox)
Dual Mikuni SBN44 (100 high, 110 low)
Blowsion f/a and adapters
R&D dual single intake manifold
V-Force Carbon v3 reeds
Ocean Pro nozzle setup
Ocean Pro finned extended rideplate
Westcoast toploader scoop intake grate
AC Racing -2 aluminum handlepole
Full JetTrim w/ side lifters and rear wedge, matching chin pad
Jetworks bars
Finger throttle
Shutoff lanyard
Rule 1000 bilge and handlebar switch
Solas Concord 9/15 prop
FL title in hand, will ship for serious buyers. Absolute screamer of a ski.
Ski is water ready - text for more pics or info 941.330.6749
Price is $3000 obo - comes with a good amount of spare parts including an extra hood
IMG_7619.JPG
IMG_7727.JPG
IMG_7735.JPG
IMG_7731.JPG