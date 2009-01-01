Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 750sx Sarasota, FL WILL SHIP #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 364 1992 Kawasaki 750sx Sarasota, FL WILL SHIP 1992 Kawasaki 750sx // 1 hour on rebuild



Small pin bottom end / big pin cylinder

1mm overbore // 180psi each cylinder

New SBT crank, new SBT pistons

Triton Engineering head

Coffman Signature series 3 piece pipe w/ inline Westcoast silencer (no waterbox)

Dual Mikuni SBN44 (100 high, 110 low)

Blowsion f/a and adapters

R&D dual single intake manifold

V-Force Carbon v3 reeds

Ocean Pro nozzle setup

Ocean Pro finned extended rideplate

Westcoast toploader scoop intake grate

AC Racing -2 aluminum handlepole

Full JetTrim w/ side lifters and rear wedge, matching chin pad

Jetworks bars

Finger throttle

Shutoff lanyard

Rule 1000 bilge and handlebar switch

Solas Concord 9/15 prop



FL title in hand, will ship for serious buyers. Absolute screamer of a ski.



Ski is water ready - text for more pics or info 941.330.6749



Price is $3000 obo - comes with a good amount of spare parts including an extra hood



IMG_7619.JPG



IMG_7727.JPG



IMG_7735.JPG



