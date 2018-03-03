|
|
-
Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller
Hi,
Trying to identify a stainless seadoo impeller. I plan to make a pitch gauge and measure pitch. Was wondering if anyone has seen one of these before? It came out of an early 90's ski, it is stainless and pretty heavy. The only number cast into the impeller is "9" Anyone?
20180303_184611.jpg20180303_184620.jpg20180303_184642.jpg20180303_184703.jpg
-
Resident Guru
Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller
9 or 6 ? Old scat 19 or 16 , early ones did not have the swirl finish put on them as the newer ones
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller
Early 90s would have been 587 powered. Thinking that must be a 16 pitch.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules