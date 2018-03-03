Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 6 Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller Hi,



Trying to identify a stainless seadoo impeller. I plan to make a pitch gauge and measure pitch. Was wondering if anyone has seen one of these before? It came out of an early 90's ski, it is stainless and pretty heavy. The only number cast into the impeller is "9" Anyone?



20180303_184611.jpg20180303_184620.jpg20180303_184642.jpg20180303_184703.jpg #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 834 Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller 9 or 6 ? Old scat 19 or 16 , early ones did not have the swirl finish put on them as the newer ones #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,853 Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller Early 90s would have been 587 powered. Thinking that must be a 16 pitch. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



