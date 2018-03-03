pxctoday

  Yesterday, 07:54 PM #1
    NoRdO
    Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller

    Hi,

    Trying to identify a stainless seadoo impeller. I plan to make a pitch gauge and measure pitch. Was wondering if anyone has seen one of these before? It came out of an early 90's ski, it is stainless and pretty heavy. The only number cast into the impeller is "9" Anyone?

    20180303_184611.jpg20180303_184620.jpg20180303_184642.jpg20180303_184703.jpg
  Yesterday, 10:30 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller

    9 or 6 ? Old scat 19 or 16 , early ones did not have the swirl finish put on them as the newer ones
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: Help Identifying Mystery Seadoo Impeller

    Early 90s would have been 587 powered. Thinking that must be a 16 pitch.
