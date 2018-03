Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: brian_ - excellent communication #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 340 brian_ - excellent communication Had some problems with items purchased from brian_ and he was very prompt with responses and went above and beyond to rectify the issues. I wouldn't hesitate to buy from him again. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

