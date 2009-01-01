|
Superjet Large Capacity Fuel Tank (7+ Gallon)
I'm working on a large capacity custom tank for a member and was wondering if anyone else would be interested in one. This aluminum tank would fit the Superjet with a B pipe, will hold 7-8 gallons, and will have an integrated battery tray. I'll be placing an order for the lasercuts on Monday/Tuesday so I would need to know here shortly. I will be ordering just enough to cover any current demand and am not planning on making extras. Price would probably be around $450 if I can get a few orders. The more sets I order the cheaper it is to make them.
Thanks!
Nathan
