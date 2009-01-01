Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Billet RAVE Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location PA Age 30 Posts 20 Billet RAVE Parts RAVE Caps, Pistons, and Adjusters. Ill be selling these as sets (2 pistons, 2 caps and 2 adjusters). Buyers have the option of a couple colors, any other colors just ask. Pricing will be $300 with ano and shipping in the cont US included. PM for questions and PayPal. 985CA3DE-4BB8-4D89-AB59-55F976E1EE68.jpeg 1DD32191-07C5-4064-B373-39972BFB50F0.jpeg 146D3849-5654-4CB1-973F-0EF87F573557.jpeg B53EE0D8-41B2-46D3-BB51-0AC0A646E455.jpeg 9399BDF5-2137-4CF3-82E5-3670EC8A68BF.jpeg Attached Images 33B26492-A376-46CE-894B-76C22BDC0846.jpeg (2.67 MB, 35 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,255 Re: Billet RAVE Parts Gorgeous! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 28 Re: Billet RAVE Parts Will your adjusters fit oem caps? Sell separately?





Will your adjusters fit oem caps? Sell separately?

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location PA Age 30 Posts 20 Re: Billet RAVE Parts They do fit OEM caps. Trying to sell as sets right now. If I change that I will let you know. Sorry.





