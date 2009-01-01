pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 05:14 PM #1
    73Diesel
    PWCToday Newbie 73Diesel's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    PA
    Age
    30
    Posts
    20

    Billet RAVE Parts

    RAVE Caps, Pistons, and Adjusters. Ill be selling these as sets (2 pistons, 2 caps and 2 adjusters). Buyers have the option of a couple colors, any other colors just ask. Pricing will be $300 with ano and shipping in the cont US included. PM for questions and PayPal.985CA3DE-4BB8-4D89-AB59-55F976E1EE68.jpeg1DD32191-07C5-4064-B373-39972BFB50F0.jpeg146D3849-5654-4CB1-973F-0EF87F573557.jpegB53EE0D8-41B2-46D3-BB51-0AC0A646E455.jpeg9399BDF5-2137-4CF3-82E5-3670EC8A68BF.jpeg
  2. Yesterday, 06:39 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,255

    Re: Billet RAVE Parts

    Gorgeous!
  3. Yesterday, 09:05 PM #3
    Couchrider
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    28

    Re: Billet RAVE Parts

    Will your adjusters fit oem caps? Sell separately?


  4. Yesterday, 10:25 PM #4
    73Diesel
    PWCToday Newbie 73Diesel's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    PA
    Age
    30
    Posts
    20

    Re: Billet RAVE Parts

    They do fit OEM caps. Trying to sell as sets right now. If I change that I will let you know. Sorry.


