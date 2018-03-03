pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 02:40 PM #1
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    28

    Needle bearing question 951.

    I wanted to use the oem loose needle bearings as they have more bearing to surface and I read that a few race engine builders use the loose bearings as well.

    I just looked at my local seadoo dealer and the new part number for the needle bearings has been replaced with a caged bearing, no needles exposed on the outside of the bearing only the inside.

    Part number is 420832552 superseded 290832550



    This is different then the other caged bearings I see for sale.

    Whats the best route here?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 03:37 PM #2
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    28

    Re: Needle bearing question 951.

    Hmm is this just a container that holds the individual needles? Remove from this and install?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 04:16 PM #3
    Chester
    Chester is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Chester's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2002
    Location
    Vancouver, BC Canada
    Age
    56
    Posts
    3,128

    Re: Needle bearing question 951.

    Those are not caged. They are still loose. Those plastic parts hold them together during installation and get discarded.

    Chester
    Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?

    Stand up:
    98 SXi-Pro

    Couches:
    96 XP
    86 X2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 04:41 PM #4
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    28

    Re: Needle bearing question 951.

    Ok I saw a random pic and saw one with a pin sticking out the side, thats how I got to that conclusion. Thanks for the confirmation


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 