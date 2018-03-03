Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Needle bearing question 951. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 28 Needle bearing question 951. I wanted to use the oem loose needle bearings as they have more bearing to surface and I read that a few race engine builders use the loose bearings as well.



I just looked at my local seadoo dealer and the new part number for the needle bearings has been replaced with a caged bearing, no needles exposed on the outside of the bearing only the inside.



Part number is 420832552 superseded 290832550







This is different then the other caged bearings I see for sale.



Whats the best route here?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 28 Re: Needle bearing question 951. Hmm is this just a container that holds the individual needles? Remove from this and install?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 56 Posts 3,128 Re: Needle bearing question 951. Those are not caged. They are still loose. Those plastic parts hold them together during installation and get discarded.



Chester













86 X2 #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 28 Re: Needle bearing question 951. Ok I saw a random pic and saw one with a pin sticking out the side, thats how I got to that conclusion. Thanks for the confirmation





