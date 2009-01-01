Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Decided To Go New #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location North of Pgh, PA Posts 201 Decided To Go New Everyone, its been a while since I posted. Looks like i'm done with the older skis and the family wants a new more reliable but fun 3up. I'm doing what used to bother me ( I cant find much using the search function) but I cant find much out there. I want to stay with Seadoo and I'm on a budget because I have other lake toys. Looking at either a 3up spark or a GTS.....something the the kids can enjoy. i'm leaning towards the spark...I see some cool wraps out there. What say you? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules