Decided To Go New
Everyone, its been a while since I posted. Looks like i'm done with the older skis and the family wants a new more reliable but fun 3up. I'm doing what used to bother me ( I cant find much using the search function) but I cant find much out there. I want to stay with Seadoo and I'm on a budget because I have other lake toys. Looking at either a 3up spark or a GTS.....something the the kids can enjoy. i'm leaning towards the spark...I see some cool wraps out there. What say you? Thanks
