Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Australia Posts 176 XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible? Hey guys i just picked up this ski pictured the bloke i bought it from had semi dismantled it and took a picture of the bendix thru the starter motor hole and there were a few missing teeth, the motor is locked up, do u think its possible for those teeth to have gotten into the flywheel and is binding the stator and flywheel? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,001 Re: XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible? Yes on teeth jumping around inside cover but no its either the pump locked up or the motor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules