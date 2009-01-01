|
XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible?
Hey guys i just picked up this ski pictured the bloke i bought it from had semi dismantled it and took a picture of the bendix thru the starter motor hole and there were a few missing teeth, the motor is locked up, do u think its possible for those teeth to have gotten into the flywheel and is binding the stator and flywheel?
Re: XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible?
Yes on teeth jumping around inside cover but no its either the pump locked up or the motor.
