pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:51 AM #1
    gazza2010au
    gazza2010au is offline
    Frequent Poster gazza2010au's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    176

    XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible?

    Hey guys i just picked up this ski pictured the bloke i bought it from had semi dismantled it and took a picture of the bendix thru the starter motor hole and there were a few missing teeth, the motor is locked up, do u think its possible for those teeth to have gotten into the flywheel and is binding the stator and flywheel?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:00 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,001

    Re: XL1200 1999, Do u think this seizure is possible?

    Yes on teeth jumping around inside cover but no its either the pump locked up or the motor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 