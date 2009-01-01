Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie with Polaris questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location New York Age 47 Posts 1 Newbie with Polaris questions Hello, I am new to the site and PWC., I was given a Polaris jer ski and trailer from a neighbor who"s son bought it new, used it very little and winterized it several years ago not to be used since then. The engine and inside the hull looks brand new while the outside need a good cleaning and some decals are cracked and peeling. From the VIN I am guessing its a 94 but do not know model. First off they are looking for the titles but have not found them yet, so I will wait to start working on it till I get them. Second what should I do before trying to start it? No fuel in it and no battery. I am sure from sitting it will need a new impeller. I am attaching photos but there not the best. I am sure I will have lots more questions as I go. Thanks for any help0227181609a1.jpg02271816091.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

