Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2018 Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride Exhibition #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 719 2018 Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride Exhibition For the 1st time in almost two decades surf racing is back in Southern California! The Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf and Freeride Exhibition Presented by Jettrim, Jettribe, Hydro-Turf, Bomber Eyewear, Jet-Re Nu, Goodman Properties, Krash Industries, Circuit Jet Sports, IPD Graphics will be held at the Huntington Beach Pier (South Side) on April 14 & 15.



Entry forms and site information will be emailed and posted the week of the March 16th!



Looking forward to bringing back surf racing to So. Cal!

