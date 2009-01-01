2018 Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride Exhibition
For the 1st time in almost two decades surf racing is back in Southern California! The Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf and Freeride Exhibition Presented by Jettrim, Jettribe, Hydro-Turf, Bomber Eyewear, Jet-Re Nu, Goodman Properties, Krash Industries, Circuit Jet Sports, IPD Graphics will be held at the Huntington Beach Pier (South Side) on April 14 & 15.
Entry forms and site information will be emailed and posted the week of the March 16th!
Looking forward to bringing back surf racing to So. Cal!