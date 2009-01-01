pxctoday

  Yesterday, 06:59 PM
    rossdbos
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    719

    2018 Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride Exhibition

    For the 1st time in almost two decades surf racing is back in Southern California! The Hot Products Huntington Beach Moto-Surf and Freeride Exhibition Presented by Jettrim, Jettribe, Hydro-Turf, Bomber Eyewear, Jet-Re Nu, Goodman Properties, Krash Industries, Circuit Jet Sports, IPD Graphics will be held at the Huntington Beach Pier (South Side) on April 14 & 15.

    Entry forms and site information will be emailed and posted the week of the March 16th!

    Looking forward to bringing back surf racing to So. Cal!
    Last edited by rossdbos; Yesterday at 07:09 PM.
