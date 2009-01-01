pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 02:45 PM #1
    dvmain02
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    southeastern CT
    Posts
    188

    650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap

    thinking I could cut one up for a project, let me know what you got shipped to 06371, shoe needs to be good, nothing else matters
  2. Yesterday, 02:50 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,416

    Re: 650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap

    I have some, $20 plus the ride. vanes may have chipping
  3. Yesterday, 04:59 PM #3
    dvmain02
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    southeastern CT
    Posts
    188

    Re: 650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap

    sounds good, like I said, just looking for good shoe, save on shipping thanks, lmk
