650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap
thinking I could cut one up for a project, let me know what you got shipped to 06371, shoe needs to be good, nothing else matters
Re: 650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap
I have some, $20 plus the ride. vanes may have chipping
Re: 650 ts sc jetmate pump, for salvage or scrap
sounds good, like I said, just looking for good shoe, save on shipping thanks, lmk
Forum Rules