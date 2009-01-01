pxctoday

  Yesterday, 01:21 PM
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    601

    Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green)

    Anyone have a stock kawi 750 head they want to part with?

    the one i have that is currently is question is from a 750ssxi (kawi green).........i'll be pulling the head this weekend to determine if it's salvageable or not.....after looking at the front piston thru the intake/exhaust ports i'm concerned the domes will be damaged
  Yesterday, 02:10 PM
    PiranahIndustries
    PiranahIndustries is online now
    PWCToday Newbie PiranahIndustries's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    39

    Re: Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green)

    PM'ed
    1987 JS550/750 Conversion
    1990 550sx - stock
  Yesterday, 05:36 PM
    shagy959
    shagy959 is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    omaha ne
    Posts
    923

    Re: Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green)

    I have one text me 4017407749 if interested
    paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749
