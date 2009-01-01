|
Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green)
Anyone have a stock kawi 750 head they want to part with?
the one i have that is currently is question is from a 750ssxi (kawi green).........i'll be pulling the head this weekend to determine if it's salvageable or not.....after looking at the front piston thru the intake/exhaust ports i'm concerned the domes will be damaged
I have one text me 4017407749 if interested
