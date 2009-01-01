Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 601 Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green) Anyone have a stock kawi 750 head they want to part with?



the one i have that is currently is question is from a 750ssxi (kawi green).........i'll be pulling the head this weekend to determine if it's salvageable or not.....after looking at the front piston thru the intake/exhaust ports i'm concerned the domes will be damaged #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 39 Re: Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green) PM'ed 1987 JS550/750 Conversion

1990 550sx - stock #3 Resident Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 923 Re: Kawi 750ssxi head (kawi green) I have one text me 4017407749 if interested paypal = shagy959@aol.com text 4027407749 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

