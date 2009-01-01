Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 362 Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues Skis is the one in my sig. Cavitates like a mother, still using the stock prop. I have a Solas in my spare pump but it's pretty beat up and it might still be the same pitch.





I'd like to get more top end out of my rig as that's what my motor is built for. What's a really high pitched prop that will still give me good overall performance?





Stock prop pitch is 9/17. My buddy suggested something along the lines of up to 20 degrees or more. 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,560 Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 362 Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17.





I just want to be able to make use of the top end of my motor 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,560 Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues I bave a 10/16 big hub swirl in my sxi with a big pin and it has real nice top end speed. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,762 Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues I have a nice standard Skat 12/20 that should be a good match for that setup, ill give you a good deal on it. Otherwise if you want something new, I love the Solas Concord 12/18 that I have on my sxi.

Turns out the stock pitch is 14/19 according to Impros. They call for a 13/18 or 9/17 1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle #7 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,762 Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues Just sent a PM. Thanks

