Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
Skis is the one in my sig. Cavitates like a mother, still using the stock prop. I have a Solas in my spare pump but it's pretty beat up and it might still be the same pitch.
I'd like to get more top end out of my rig as that's what my motor is built for. What's a really high pitched prop that will still give me good overall performance?
Stock prop pitch is 9/17. My buddy suggested something along the lines of up to 20 degrees or more.
1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17.
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
I have a solas prop in my spare pump but it's not in the best shape and I'm not sure what it is.
Originally Posted by BLRider
If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17.
I just want to be able to make use of the top end of my motor
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
I bave a 10/16 big hub swirl in my sxi with a big pin and it has real nice top end speed.
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
I have a nice standard Skat 12/20 that should be a good match for that setup, ill give you a good deal on it. Otherwise if you want something new, I love the Solas Concord 12/18 that I have on my sxi.
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
PM me what you'd have to have for the 12/20
Originally Posted by bandit88
I have a nice standard Skat 12/20 that should be a good match for that setup, ill give you a good deal on it. Otherwise if you want something new, I love the Solas Concord 12/18 that I have on my sxi.
Turns out the stock pitch is 14/19 according to Impros. They call for a 13/18 or 9/17
Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues
