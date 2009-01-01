pxctoday

  Yesterday, 12:37 PM
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    28
    Posts
    362

    Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    Skis is the one in my sig. Cavitates like a mother, still using the stock prop. I have a Solas in my spare pump but it's pretty beat up and it might still be the same pitch.


    I'd like to get more top end out of my rig as that's what my motor is built for. What's a really high pitched prop that will still give me good overall performance?


    Stock prop pitch is 9/17. My buddy suggested something along the lines of up to 20 degrees or more.
    1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
  Yesterday, 01:16 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,560

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
  Yesterday, 02:14 PM
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    28
    Posts
    362

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    If you do have the stock impeller in your ski then it's an aluminum 14/19. The sxi had the first stainless impeller for a 750 and it was a 9/17.
    I have a solas prop in my spare pump but it's not in the best shape and I'm not sure what it is.


    I just want to be able to make use of the top end of my motor
    1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
  Yesterday, 02:17 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,560

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    I bave a 10/16 big hub swirl in my sxi with a big pin and it has real nice top end speed.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
  Yesterday, 03:31 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,762

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    I have a nice standard Skat 12/20 that should be a good match for that setup, ill give you a good deal on it. Otherwise if you want something new, I love the Solas Concord 12/18 that I have on my sxi.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
  Yesterday, 04:21 PM
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    28
    Posts
    362

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    I have a nice standard Skat 12/20 that should be a good match for that setup, ill give you a good deal on it. Otherwise if you want something new, I love the Solas Concord 12/18 that I have on my sxi.
    PM me what you'd have to have for the 12/20

    Turns out the stock pitch is 14/19 according to Impros. They call for a 13/18 or 9/17
    1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle
  Yesterday, 04:32 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,762

    Re: Impeller help 750sx cavitation issues

    Just sent a PM. Thanks
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
